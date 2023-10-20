Many dream of the moment when they can retire and stop working to enjoy a new, more relaxed stage. However, having a good quality of life means analyzing opportunities well and taking care of savings. This is how a woman of Texas decided to move to Italy to make your money work retirement.

Barbara Barto found herself in a dilemma at the age of 62, she lost her job, was recently divorced and had lost her mother. She didn’t imagine that her love of travel television shows would show her a new landscape that led her to move to Italy.

A cheaper and more comfortable life in Italy

Although according to the woman she was never one to venture out, she shared that as a regular viewer of the television channel Home & Garden Television (HGTV), she often dreamed of packing her bags and moving to another country, so she decided to take advice with a company that helps people buy properties in Italy.

Once he did the math on the money he had for his retirement and his inheritance, he realized that he could live in Europe in a much more comfortable way, since everything was cheaper.

In accordance with CNN Travel, two years ago Bárbara set out towards Italy. The first thing he did was look for a house. He decided on one located east of Rome, a three-bedroom property on two and a half hectares of land with about 200 olive trees, for which he paid around 123,000 euros, which was equivalent to US$123,000, according to the exchange rate at the end of the year. of 2021.

The company that advised her supported her to become a resident of Italy through an elective residence visa, a long-term permit for people who will establish their residence in the country. Although. To do this, she had to have health insurance and show several documents with his financial information to prove that she had enough income to live in the European country.

Barbara Barto moved to Italy in 2022 Photo: Instagram @barbara.barto1

In 2022 he began his new life in Italy and she is convinced that with her income she will be able to have a good life without major worries, which in her opinion Texas I wouldn’t have allowed him. However, her change has not been entirely easy because, although she points out that her neighbors have received her very well, it has been difficult for her to get used to certain characteristics of the country, from the way they drive to the fact that the restaurants are not open all the time. the day, plus, of course, the language barrier. Still, he is happy to be able to easily explore the country by train and spend much less than on USA.