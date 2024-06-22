An Arab woman directed a series of insults using indecent language to her cousin, so he filed a report against her. The Dubai Public Prosecution referred her to the Misdemeanor Court, which convicted her, but showed mercy and punished her with a fine.

Details of the incident indicated that the victim was in his residence when his cousin came, and a verbal altercation broke out between them, during which obscene insults were directed at him in the presence of another woman.

For her part, the accused denied the accusation brought against her, attributing what happened to the “maliciousness of the report” on the part of the victim, due to the existence of family disputes between them, but the court was satisfied with the evidence of conviction and punished her with a fine.