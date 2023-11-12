In Australia, a woman was jailed after attempting to mutilate her ex-boyfriend. About it writes Free Malaysia Today.

Nurse Karen Kaur Warburton, 50, moved to Australia from Malaysia in 2007 with her ex-husband. In March 2020, she began dating police officer Don McKay, but at the beginning of 2021, their relationship ended with scandal.

Soon after this, Warburton paid a certain Andrew Boyne three thousand dollars (about 278 thousand rubles) so that her former lover, in her words, “could no longer walk or talk.” To do this, she gave Boyne McKay’s address and photograph and asked him to cut off his tongue and penis.

Related materials:

Boyne tried to injure McKay several times and set his house on fire. The damage from the fire amounted to about 20 thousand dollars (1.8 million rubles), but the man survived. Then Boyne delegated the task to another person, but that didn’t work out either.

McKay eventually contacted the police. Following an investigation, Warburton and Boyne were charged. Warburton partially admitted her guilt, and the court sentenced her to five years in prison with the possibility of early release after 16 months. Boyne was sentenced to three and a half years in prison with the possibility of early release after six months.

Earlier it was reported that a woman from the state of Jharkhand was arrested in India for cutting off her lover’s penis. She did this because the man refused to marry her.