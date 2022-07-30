Everyone knows about cotton buds, objects that are used for cleaning the ears. Initially these were plastic. Today, however, for ecological reasons, we find them made of wood or paper. This story is about one woman which became the protagonist of an incredible story to say the least. Let’s find out what happened together.

Women use i cotton swab mainly for makeup, for example when mascara is attached to the upper eyelids. However, it is obvious that cotton swabs are used by almost all people to clean them ears. The woman featured in the article also used them for this purpose, but later complications and health problems began to appear.

Like other people too Jasmine, a 37-year-old Australian woman, used to regularly clean her ears with cotton buds. This, in fact, is a very simple way to get rid of the ear wax and deposits that normally enter the human ear.

After some time, however, the woman began to have problems hearing. He was in severe pain and thought it was all due to a buildup of ear wax. That’s why Jasmine started cleaning her ears more often to get rid of problems that afflicted him.

As her discomfort worsened day by day, she decided to see a doctor. The specialist diagnosed her with aear infection media and prescribed antibiotics. So Jasmine began following the doctor’s instructions, but her condition continued to worsen. One day she even found blood on a cotton swab, which scared her a lot. So she decided to go to the hospital immediately.

Here the doctors informed her that she had contracted a ‘infection bacterial that attacks parts of the brain, ear and skull. Jasmine was immediately taken to the operating room to prevent further spread of the infection. The operation lasted over 5 hours. The surgeons removed some of the woman’s infected tissue and also had to reconstruct hers ear canal. During the operation, several remains of cotton fibers were also found in the ear.