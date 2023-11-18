Shot: a woman tried to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office in Sovetsk, Kaliningrad region

A woman tried to set fire to a military registration and enlistment office in the Kaliningrad region. Shot reports this on Telegram.

According to the publication, a woman with a phone in her hands threw a Molotov cocktail into the military registration and enlistment office and filmed what was happening for someone to receive further instructions.

It is specified that the incident occurred in the city of Sovetsk around two o’clock in the afternoon. Local residents were able to drive away the intruder by asking what was happening. The police are now looking for the woman.

Earlier, Russian security forces established that the militants of the Kraken territorial battalion, consisting of Azov fighters (terrorist organization banned in Russia)deceived pensioners into setting fire to military registration and enlistment offices.

Another attempt to arson a military registration and enlistment office was stopped in Kamensk-Uralsky. Scammers convinced a 55-year-old Russian woman via video link that there were scammers in the military registration and enlistment office building and it was necessary to commit arson.