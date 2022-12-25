Dalal (an Arab woman) resorted to venting her anger towards her ex-husband who neglected her and her three children in the wrong way, which led her to court on charges of abuse and defamation. She hoped that the newborn would have the magnanimity and virility that his father lacks, and she expressed her fears for the child’s future in this family.

The victim filed a report with the police about the incident, and the accused, “Dalal,” was referred to the Public Prosecution Office in Dubai, and from there to the court on charges of insult and defamation. The court punished her with a fine, closing her account on the social network for a period of three months, and deleting the offensive content.

In detail, the Public Prosecution in Dubai warned, through the “Crime and Lesson” periodical that it publishes for legal awareness, of the consequences of misusing social networks, based on a recently recorded case of a woman involved in the crime of insulting and defaming her ex-husband in a moment of anger and excitement.

She indicated that the accused and the victim had a marital relationship that extended for a period of time, and resulted in three children, then the differences began to aggravate between them, and they reached a dead end together, and after more than a year and a half of daily problems, mutual screaming, and destroying the belongings of the house, they realized that Life cannot go on between them. Similar to their turbulent marital relationship, the separation journey witnessed more hostility, as they did not separate quietly and in an amicable manner that at least took into account the situation of the children, but rather took the path of litigation, exchanging lawsuits regarding divorce, alimony, custody, and other details that fuel differences and arouse hatred in souls.

The father did not take long after his separation from “Dalal”, and he married another woman, and posted on his account on social networks a picture of his newborn from her, which set fire to the soul of his divorcee, who realized that he had embarked on a new life, dropped it completely from his accounts, and neglected his duties. towards his children from her, and increased her provocation by confirming through his account how to live a happy, happy and stable life with his new wife.

In a moment of anger, Dalal published a picture of her divorced infant on her account, and expressed her fear for this child from the evils of his father and his family, and expressed her hope that he would have the magnanimity that his father lacks. The victim filed a report of the incident, and the police referred “Dalal” to the Public Prosecution Office, and from there to the court on charges of insult and defamation.

The Public Prosecution Office warned against misuse of social networks.