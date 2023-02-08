An (Arab) woman thought of taking revenge on a man with whom she was romantically involved, and reported it to the police, accusing him of raping her, after he decided to sever his relationship with her, and her allegations were found to be false, so the Public Prosecution charged her with issuing a false report in bad faith, and referred her to the misdemeanor court, which sentenced her to imprisonment and a fine of 1,000 dirhams, And her deportation from the state, and when she appealed the ruling, the Court of Appeal took her with a degree of clemency, and suspended the implementation of the imprisonment sentence for a period of three years, and canceled the measure of deportation against her.

According to the details of the incident, the accused reported to the competent police station in Dubai that she had been subjected to indecent assault by force at her residence by a person with whom she was romantically linked, but she retracted her statement in the Public Prosecution investigations, and admitted that she had completely fabricated the story, since the victim deceived her, and decided to end his relationship with her. .

By asking the victim in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he stated that the woman was his colleague at work, and their fellowship developed into an emotional relationship, and he did not force her to do anything at all, pointing out that he decided after a while to move away from her, because she did not agree with him in nature, so he was surprised by a message from her telling him that she was pregnant And she asked him to marry her, but he made sure of her lie, and she personally confessed to him, justifying her action that she loved him and wanted to restore the relationship with him, so he agreed, and their relationship was renewed for a short period, then the problems between them recurred, so he left her, then he was shocked that she filed a false report against him of her rape.

And a court of first instance stated in the merits of the ruling that it is required for the crime of false communication that the accused have bad faith, intending to harm the person who reported it, and that the communication includes an order that requires a criminal punishment for its perpetrator, and that it be submitted to the judicial authority, pointing out that all the elements are available against the accused who She confessed in detail to her crime.

She indicated that the defendant claimed that the victim attacked her, committed his act, then tried to communicate with her the next day to fix his mistake, but she refused, and reported the incident, pointing out that she later amended these statements, and admitted that she had reported falsely, and then the court ruled her conviction and imprisonment. month, and a fine of 1,000 dirhams, and deportation from the country.

In addition, the legal representative of the accused challenged the initial judgment before the Court of Appeal, and she appeared before the court and confessed to the charge attributed to her, and her lawyer pleaded the invalidity of her confession in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, claiming that it was the result of coercion. He demanded her basic innocence, or the use of clemency with her as a precautionary measure, while the Public Prosecution requested the rejection of the accused’s appeal, and the support of the preliminary ruling.

After examining the appeal, the Court of Appeal affirmed in the merits of the ruling that the first instance ruling encompassed all the legal elements of the crime, and cited plausible evidence, derived from the statements of the victim, and the confession of the accused.

The court indicated that the case papers were devoid of any manifestations indicating that the accused was coerced into confessing, and therefore considered that her confession was correct and corresponded to the truth and reality.

She clarified that the initial judgment concluded correctly in convicting the appellant, but given the authority of the Court of Appeal in assessing the penalty, it considers stopping the implementation of the three-year prison sentence, and canceling the measure of deporting the accused from the state.