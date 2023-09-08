A woman surprised a naked thief at dawn who was stealing in the living room of her house, located in an urbanization at kilometer 6 in La Manga del Mar Menor. At the screams of the 72-year-old owner of the house, the man fled with the objects he had managed to steal from a nearby beach, where he was later arrested by agents of the San Javier Local Police.

The events occurred at 4:30 a.m. last Thursday, when 112 received a call from a couple in their septuagenarians in which they reported that their home had been robbed. The woman explained that she got out of bed at dawn when she heard noises in the living room of her home. When she entered the room, she discovered a naked man, with a flashlight in one hand and some objects in the other. The owner screamed, and the stranger jumped off the balcony of the house, down the front to the street, and headed for a nearby beach.

Several teams from the Local Police responded to the notice and, given the information provided by the affected couple, the agents went to the area where the unknown person had gone. When the police officers arrived, they observed a man who was naked and yelling at several people. One of the officers asked him what he was doing. “Well, taking a bath, don’t you see me?” He replied in a joking and challenging tone, according to sources close to the proceedings.

Given the evidence that he was not telling the truth, since his hair and body were dry, he was arrested. In the visual inspection of the area, the agents found two mobile phones, two purses, a television remote control and a multimedia device in the sand. The owners of the house recognized all the objects as theirs, so they were returned to them. For his part, the alleged thief, 42 years old, Spanish nationality and accused of the crime of robbery in an inhabited house and resisting authority, was transferred to the Civil Guard headquarters, but not before going by his house to to put on pants and a T-shirt.