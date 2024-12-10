A woman sues Jay-Z and Sean Combs for raping her when she was 13 years old

A woman sued rappers Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Sean Combs, known as Puff Daddy, this Sunday for raping her when she was 13 years old, according to a lawsuit reported by NBC. The plaintiff, identified under the pseudonym ‘Jane Doe’, accuses both musicians of raping her in 2000, allegedly after a party after the MTV Video Music Awards.

Jay-Z denies ‘heinous’ accusations he raped woman when she was underage

The complaint was initially filed in October in federal court for the Southern District of New York and, this Sunday, was expanded to include Carter. According to the document, the victim arrived at the party after approaching several limousine drivers to access the event. A driver who worked for Combs facilitated his entry, claiming that he “fit” what Diddy was looking for, NBC reports.

The lawsuit states that the minor was taken to a white house, where she was made to sign an alleged confidentiality agreement without being given a copy. The party was packed with celebrities doing marijuana and cocaine. The young woman was offered a drink that made her feel “dizzy, disoriented and needing to lie down,” so she went to a room to rest. Shortly after, Combs and Carter entered the room telling her, “You’re ready to party!”

According to the lawsuit, Carter stripped her of her clothes, pinned her down and raped her while Combs and another celebrity, an unidentified woman, watched. The plaintiff alleges that Combs also raped her while Carter and the other woman watched. The lawsuit states that she managed to avoid performing fellatio on Combs because she hit him in the neck, causing him to stop. After what happened, the young woman took her clothes and left the place. He managed to get to a gas station, where he called his father.

Combs, 55, is currently facing criminal proceedings in New York where he has pleaded not guilty to charges of coercing and abusing women for years, allegedly with the help of his employees. The prosecution alleges that he silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings. This is the first time that a complaint in his case involves another artist.

Rapper Jay-Z was quick to deny the “atrocious” accusations and called the lawsuit an “extortion” attempt. Through his company Roc Nation, the artist, whose real name is Shawn Carter, strongly rejected the complaint filed by lawyer Tony Buzbee, who accuses him of raping a woman when she was 13 years old. In a statement on the in the demand.

“What (Buzbee) had calculated was that the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. Quite the opposite! It has made me want to expose him for the fraud that he is in the most public way possible. So no, I WILL NOT GIVE YOU A SINGLE CENT!”, stated the rapper. The artist said that the only “pain” he feels is for the impact it may have on his family, especially his wife Beyoncé and their children. He said he was especially concerned about one of his daughters, who “is at the age where her friends will see the press and ask her about the nature of these charges.” Although she did not specify names, her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is 12 years old.