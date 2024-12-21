The love for a pet cannot be defined. Animals are part of the family once they come to it, although what the members of the High Court of Karnataka in India did not think is that They could also generate jealousy. And a woman has denounced her husband for “cruelty” claiming that he cares more about her cat than about her.

It all started in the city of Bengaluru, when a woman went to court to file a complaint against her husband. As could be read in the petition, The woman claimed that her husband was too cruel to her and took more care of her pet than her. However, beyond the fact that she did not feel loved, the truth is that there were no allegations of mistreatment.

As Judge M. Nagaprasanna explained, the plaintiff claimed that her husband only cared about their cat. In fact, Every time she reproached him, they ended up getting into an argument and insulting each other. Although the last straw was when the cat attacked the woman. According to her, the animal scratched her several times and her husband did nothing about it.

Thus, after reading the woman's complaint, the judge came to a conclusion stating that the problem is not the relationship, but the cat: "The issue is not dowry demand or assault for dowry demand or cruelty inflicted by the husband. The issue is regarding the cat and how it has been attacking or scratching the wife several times."

"It is these types of frivolous cases that have bogged down the criminal justice system today, and if the investigation is allowed in the case at hand, it would add one more case to the already clogged justice system," the judges have responded very indignantly to the request. Therefore, the case has not been investigated further.