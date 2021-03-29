An (Arab) woman stripped her clothes and stood naked in front of the policemen, accusing them of trying to rape her, and assaulted them with insults and beatings with the help of her friend, and threatened the police to prevent them from doing their job, while the police moved to her residence to discuss the contents of a report against her, so the accused and her friend were arrested and referred to The Public Prosecution, and from there to the Criminal Court, which ruled that the first accused be punished with 10 years imprisonment, fined 500 thousand dirhams, deported from the state, and the second accused acquitted of what was assigned to her.

In detail, the Maamoura Police Station in Ras Al Khaimah received a report from two girls stating that they had been beaten, insulted, destroyed and stolen their movables by two girls with them in the dormitory, and two policemen moved to the residence to discuss the two defendants in the contents of the communication against them.

The case papers stated that the first defendant resisted the two policemen and pushed them in the hand and assaulted them with insults in shameless words, and seized a military cap, stripped her outerwear and remained naked in front of the people in the place, and the second accused used the threat with the two policemen accusing them of causing injuries to her hand in order to carry them Without the right to refrain from the work of their job.

She explained that the two defendants denied what was attributed to them, and the lawyer of the second accused, Hanan Al-Bayadh, requested that her client be innocent, based on the absence of the elements of the crimes attributed to her, and the absence of the papers from there is conclusive evidence that her client had committed the crimes subject of accusation, following up that her client witnessed in the investigations that the first accused took off her clothes The policemen insulted.

She added, “A witness reported in the investigations that the second accused did not resist the policemen and rode with them in the car willingly, and told them that she did not want problems and came with them to the police station of her own free will, and another witness confirmed that the second accused withdrew the first accused and prevented her from assaulting the policemen.” », Stressing that the second defendant did not commit the facts and the crimes subject of the accusation.

According to the reasons for the judgment of the Criminal Court, the court established that the first accused must be punished for the charges against her, with one indivisible punishment, which is the punishment for the most severe crime subject to the first accusation pursuant to the provisions of Articles 88 and 176 of the Federal Penal Code, in addition to punishing her for the third charge. Independent, pursuant to the provisions of the second paragraph of Article 358 of the Law.

She indicated that the second defendant did not commit the crime of threatening with the two policemen, which is the result of police and public prosecution investigations and the statements of witnesses in the case, which is what the court must rule innocent of that charge.

She added that the evidence contradicts the statements of the two victims in the record of collecting evidence and investigations, with the accused stealing some movables, in addition to the papers being free of evidence that the court can assure him to attribute the accusations to the accused, and the papers are also empty of the report of an inspection of the damage caused to the movables of the victims, and they are free of statements. I witnessed the incident when the two defendants committed the theft, which is what the court decides to acquit them from the charge of stealing the movables.

With him, the court is ruling in absentia the right of the first accused person to 10 years in prison and fine her 500 thousand dirhams for the charges of the first, second, fourth and seventh, for the connection and punish her with imprisonment for six months for the third charge, and her acquittal from the rest of the charges, and deportation from the state after the execution of the sentence and obligated her to pay fees, and in presence it ruled innocence of the accused The second of the charges assigned to it.





