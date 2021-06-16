The alleged aggressor, on the ground, held by the hair by the victim.

A woman stabbed another on Wednesday afternoon in Cartagena, in the Alameda de San Antón, on the corner with Carlos V, in the presence of several passers-by and after a previous fight.

The attack with a knife occurred at 5.15 p.m., according to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center, after a discussion. One of the women prodded the other in the back and caused a minor wound, although the blood that gushed out in abundance caused scenes of great tension. The alleged aggressor was taken to the police station and the wound was taken by ambulance to the Santa Lucía hospital.