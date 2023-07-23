Baza: in Moscow, a woman cut her husband with a knife when he decided to bring his second wife into the house

In Moscow, a 37-year-old woman stabbed her 36-year-old Muslim husband when he informed her of his decision to have a second wife. This is reported by Baza in Telegram-channel.

The couple work together at a security company. The husband urgently called the woman to work, where he informed her of his desire to take a second wife. The wife did not appreciate this decision of the man, and when she saw an application for a second marriage to the mosque on his table, she tore it up.

For this, the man repeated three times that he was divorcing her – according to the traditions of Muslims, this is equated to an official break in marriage. The act of her husband finally brought the woman out of herself, and she stabbed him with a knife.

In the hospital, the police came to the man, he told them that he would not write a statement about his wife. It is also reported that after the incident, he changed his mind about taking a second wife and withdrew his words about the divorce.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the UK divorced her ghost husband a year after the wedding. The reason for this was the betrayal of her husband with actress Marilyn Monroe.