A woman from the United States spilled the beans about a billion dollars won by her ex-lover

In the United States, a man from Maine, who won $1.35 billion (119.1 billion rubles) in the Mega Millions lottery in January, filed a lawsuit against his former lover. About it reports People.

A woman named Sarah Smith was put on trial. The winner of the huge prize, whose name has not yet been revealed, filed a lawsuit against her because she told relatives about his billion-dollar winnings. According to court documents, her actions caused the American “irreparable harm.”

The man bought the winning ticket on January 13 in the city of Lebanon. He chose to take the money outright, and his final prize was $723.5 million before taxes. Smith, who knew about the win, signed an agreement according to which she had to keep this information secret until 2032, when her daughter, who shared the winner, turned 18 years old.

In September, Smith told her ex’s good fortune to her father and stepmother during “one or more telephone conversations,” according to the lawsuit. In addition, his sister also found out about the man’s winnings.

Now a lottery winner is demanding that her ex-lover reveal the names of all the people she told. In addition, he insists on compensation for damages, the amount of which “will be determined by the court, but must be at least 100 thousand dollars.”

It was previously reported that the trial of the Powerball lottery winner, who became the owner of the largest lottery win in history, is ongoing in the United States. California resident Edwin Castro won a record $2.04 billion in November 2022.