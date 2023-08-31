News9Live: In India, a woman sold her 14-year-old daughter to live with her lover

In India, a resident of the state of Bihar decided to get rid of the children in order to live with a new lover. About it informs News9 Live.

The woman lost her husband in 2021, but soon met a man with whom she began a romantic relationship. However, the new chosen one did not want to take care of her 14-year-old daughter and schoolboy son.

Then, according to the police, the Indian decided to leave the children and escape with her lover. She sold the girl to a certain businessman, and abandoned her son in the school dormitory. This became known after the administration of the educational institution notified the boy’s relatives about the arrears in paying for accommodation.

As a result, the grandfather took the child. The businessman who bought the girl and the intermediary who organized the deal were detained by the police. At the moment, a search is underway for the runaway mother and her lover.

