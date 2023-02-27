A 36-year-old woman, Cristina SN, cut the throat of her one-year-old baby with a kitchen knife in the town of Vilamarxant and then threw herself into the void from the terrace of a three-story building. The alleged parricide, who survived the fall, left a suicide note in the house.

The tragic event occurred around ten in the morning this Monday. Several patrols from the Civil Guard and the Vilamarxant Local Police rushed to the scene after receiving notice that a woman had thrown herself into the street from a building located next to the Sant Blai park.

The civil guards first helped the woman, without knowing the horrendous crime she had just committed, and shortly after they discovered the body of the child when they went up to the terrace of the building.

After inspecting the building, the agents followed a trail of blood from the house to the roof, where they found the boy’s bloody body next to a storage room. The alleged parricide has no record of mistreatment or in the gender violence system, as confirmed by police and legal sources.

A team from the Urgent Medical Aid Service (SAMU) assisted the woman, and after stabilizing her due to the serious trauma she presented, they intubated her and transferred by ambulance to the La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospital, where she was admitted “with a reserved prognosis.” , according to medical sources, and in the custody of two civil guards.

The woman accused of slitting her baby’s throat was confused with another Vilamarxant neighbor in the first moments of the event. The 112 emergency telephone number received the first notice of the tragic event at 9:50 a.m.

In addition to the judge on duty, the coroner and the firefighters, a team from the Criminalistics Service of the Valencia Civil Guard also went to the place and carried out a thorough inspection of the roof and the house.

The baby’s father is a 34-year-old soldier who is stationed in a barracks in the province of Valencia. The couple has been registered in Vilamarxant since 2017.

Commotion in Vilamarxant

The crime has caused a great commotion in the town. “This is inhumane. How do you kill a baby who is not to blame for anything?” a woman said with anger and grief after learning about the crime.

Some neighbors knew that Cristina suffered from depression for several months. The woman had to leave her previous job and the neighbors have no record that she had another job.

The couple arrived in town seven years ago, but they didn’t have much to do with the neighborhood. Most say they didn’t know her beyond a “hello” or “bye-bye.” The street was deserted this morning while Civil Guard investigators inspected the building.