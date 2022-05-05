The Abu Dhabi Family Court and Civil and Administrative Claims rejected a lawsuit obligating a man to return 200,000 dirhams to his ex-wife, the value of a check withdrawn from her bank balance, noting that the original in the check is a fulfillment tool that in itself contains its cause.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, asking to oblige the defendant to return to her an amount of 200,000 dirhams, the value of a check withdrawn from her bank balance, and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees, noting that she was the defendant’s wife, and during the marital relationship he asked her She wrote a blank check, and she answered his request to prove the extent of her trust in him. After a dispute arose between them, the defendant placed the claim amount in the check, then cashed it from her account, and attached a document to her claim with a copy of a check and an account statement.

For its part, the court made it clear in the merits of its ruling that, according to the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, it is decided that the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant has to deny it, and it is also decided to judge that the original in the check is a fulfillment instrument that in itself contains its cause, so a presumption is based on the indebtedness of the drawer to the beneficiary with its value, and that by the latter obtaining the value of the check, he has fulfilled a right to him by the drawer, noting that the plaintiff had established her claim that she had handed the defendant a blank check for no reason, and that he had placed an amount of 200 thousand dirhams, then withdrew it and the papers were It was devoid of any evidence of the validity of the plaintiff’s claim, and did not request an investigation to prove it, and the court ruled to reject the case and imposed the plaintiff’s fees and expenses.



