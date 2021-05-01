A resident of Stavropol showed in the video the body of her mother, covered with giant ulcers, after being hospitalized with a stroke and being treated in a Russian hospital. The video was published by the REN TV channel.

The footage shows that the body of an elderly woman is covered with purulent ulcers. According to her daughter, her mother looks like a “living corpse.” She claims that the hospital “does not want to spend money on saving a person,” explaining that “there is little chance of survival.”

At the time of publication of the news, REN TV did not have official comments from representatives of the regional Ministry of Health about the incident.

Earlier, Olga Mikheeva, a resident of the town of Serov in the Sverdlovsk region, complained that she was beaten by a paramedic at a local clinic after a woman asked for an outpatient card for examination in Nizhny Tagil. She claims that when she took the extracts, the paramedic ran up to her, “bent down, put her knee on her back, began to twist her arms.” After that, the paramedic allegedly took the card from Mikheeva and threw it behind the battery.