A woman shot in the air at Dallas’ Love Field Airport causing panic. It was a police officer who stopped her, in turn exploding gunshots.

Dallas airport famous because it is the one where Jfk landed shortly before his assassination. Texas town police chief Eddie Garcia said the woman fired into the ceiling and no one would be hit. The officers returned fire and hit the woman in the legs who had arrived at the airport shortly after 11 and, once inside, she went to the bathroom to change. Witnesses of her described her dressed all in black. Garcia said she was wearing a hoodie, and once she got out of the bathroom she started firing several shots, most of them towards the ceiling. The police – who are supported in the investigation by FBI agents – did not provide any information on the woman’s motives.

“We were doing the checking and we heard screams – said a witness, Judy Rawle, who was at the airport with her nephew – we looked and saw her approaching with weapons. After talking to someone, she said she was angry because her husband was fired and started shooting. ‘ According to the witness, at this point “the police intervened and the woman was injured”. The reconstruction would be confirmed by other sources who say they saw an affected person transported to the hospital. There is no news on her condition, Nbc 5 reports.

In the videos recorded by travelers and posted online, dozens of people are seen lying on the ground, or hidden behind the counter of a bar. In a video, a woman is heard screaming in the background. She would be the voice of the person she shot in the ticket office area, before being hit by the officers on duty at the airport.

Also among the witnesses was the police chief of a local district, Max Geron, who was leaving for a vacation with his family. As soon as he heard the first shots explode, the policeman grabbed the children and hid them. “The family is safe – he wrote shortly after on Twitter – the police did a great job.”