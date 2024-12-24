A women ha provoked a fire in it building located at number 19 Cid Street in the Valencian municipality of Alaquas this morning while his neighbors were sleeping and later he appeared at the Local Police checkpoint to confess the facts and ask the officers to call the firefighters because “many people were going to die.”

According to the local press, the 45-year-old woman would have used a 25-liter can of gasoline – which was found on the stairs of the property – and would have taken all the fire extinguishers from the stairs to the top floor.

At around three in the morning, the agents arrived at the scene and evicted the neighbors who were inside their homes, who had not realized that a fire had started in the stairwell of their community. .

Among the rescued people is a man with reduced mobility that, according to the newspaper The Provincesis the husband of the woman who started the fire. This medium details that the drum has been found by the police on the second floor landing, where the woman’s alleged husband resides.

When she showed up at the police station, the woman told the officers: “It was me. Call the firefighters because I set fire to the property. If I were you, I would hurry up,” she says. The Provinces. The diary Lift- EMV He adds that he asked them to go help his neighbors “because a lot of people were going to die.”

The public entity À Punt details that the woman is accused of attempted murder. None of the people residing in the building have been injured.

Local Police evacuated the first two floors of the building and asked residents on the upper floors to confine themselves to their homes while the flames were put out.

Members of the València Provincial Firefighters Consortium and a reinforcement patrol from the Xirivella National Police traveled to the scene of the events.