The alleged game of hide-and-seek that Sarah Boone and her partner, Jorge Torres, indulged in on February 23, 2020 led to a tragedy that ended with the man dead from asphyxiation inside a suitcase and the woman locked in prison. She has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by a judge in Orange County (United States).

At their home in Winter Park, Orlando, the two thought it would be “fun” to hide inside a suitcase, according to an arrest affidavit from the county Sheriff’s Office. Boone defended that the two were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the events, but the evidence of the Prosecutor’s Office showed that it was a deliberate act in which she She closed the zipper and ignored her boyfriend.according to the cnn.

Investigators found videos on Boone’s phone in which Torres can be heard pleading for help to get out of the suitcase, while insisting that he can’t breathe and calling his partner’s name repeatedly. In response, the woman she teases him before going to sleep and leaving him inside: «Yes, that’s what you do when you choke me. “That’s how I feel when you cheat on me.”

The next morning, the woman She found her boyfriend unconscious inside the suitcase and called 911. When asked why she didn’t open the zipper, she responded that she wanted Torres to understand how she felt so she could progress and become a better person.









In his own statement, Boone reviewed a litany of abuses by Torres that, according to her, occurred over many years. Likewise, he criticized the way in which his trial was treated by the media, although he apologized for his actions.

The suitcase with Jorge Torres inside



Univision





«I forgive myself for having fallen in love with a monster. I tried to break the spell… I never stopped loving him“said Boone, who has been in jail for 58 months. «I didn’t want this to happen. Forgive me, Jorge. Forgive me, Torres family.

The jury deliberated only 90 minutes on Oct. 25 before convicting Boone of Torres’ second-degree murder after a 10-day trial. Previously, the woman had rejected a plea deal offer of a 15-year sentence.

In early November, Boone filed a request for a new trialaccording to court documents. The petition alleges alleged prosecutorial misconduct and other complaints about the trial. However, Judge Michael Kraynick rejected this possibility before sentencing, according to the Associated Press news agency.