An Asian woman betrayed the trust of a person of the same nationality who agreed with her to deliver gold bars worth 213,000 dirhams to their country, which he bought as a gift for a wedding. Against her at the Dubai Police, she was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred her to the Misdemeanor Court on charges of embezzlement and waste.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the accused had deems forbidden things a way to earn money and betrayed the trust and trust placed in her by the victim.

She indicated that it was proven in the arrest report that the accused went to the gold market and bought gold bars from two stores there, at a value of 213 thousand and 375 dirhams, then he met the accused at about one o’clock in the morning on the sixth of last August, and he handed her the bars to hand them over to his relatives in his home on the occasion of a wedding.

The victim said in the police inference report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he had previously communicated with the accused and agreed with her to deliver the bullion to their countries, and was keen to meet her in a public place in the first Qusais area, accompanied by one of his friends.

He added that he was later surprised that the accused did not leave the country the next day, according to their agreement together, and her confirmation to him via the “WhatsApp” application that she had booked the ticket, pointing out that she had disappeared with gold and refused to respond to his calls, which prompted him to inform the police who circulated and arrested her. When trying to leave the country through Dubai airport.

The victim’s friend mentioned in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he was accompanied by the victim when he went to the residence of the accused in the Al-Qusais area, and she went down to them at the bottom of the building, and his friend handed her the gold bars in front of him, and after a while he learned from his friend that she had seized the gold and did not hand it over to his relatives according to their agreement Together, she did not travel the next day as planned, so he went to the center and gave his statement.

By asking the accused in the police inference report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, she denied the charge against her, indicating that she was arrested at Dubai Airport while trying to leave the country heading to her country because of a complaint registered against her at Al Qusais Police Station.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the accused denied having anything to do with the incident, pointing out that she had received a call from one of her friends telling her that a man of the same nationality wanted to send a quantity of gold to their country, and he would provide her with a ticket in addition to a sum of money.

She said that she agreed to her friend’s offer, and later contacted the victim, but he did not abide by what they agreed upon and did not provide her with a ticket or hand over the gold bars that she was supposed to deliver.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of the ruling that the crime of embezzlement occurs if the possession of the money or thing is transferred from the hand of its owner to the embezzler, indicating its reassurance in the evidence of the incident, as it was proven to her that she had received the gold bars, and seized them for herself, and then ruled that she was convicted, imprisoned for two months, and fined 213 thousand and 375 dirhams and deporting them from the state.

