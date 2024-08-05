The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a woman must pay a man 320,000 dirhams, the rest of his dues from an association run by the defendant, in addition to 10,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered as a result of the seizure of his funds.

In detail, a man filed a lawsuit against a woman, demanding that she be obligated to pay him the amount paid to the association, amounting to 320 thousand dirhams, with compensation of 15 thousand dirhams, in addition to the fees and expenses of the lawsuit and attorney fees.

He said that the defendant runs an association and receives sums from subscribers that are distributed to them in monthly installments. He joined the association with her and gave her the sums due, and according to the concluded agreement, he deserves to recover them in four installments. He pointed out that the total sums he gave to the defendant amounted to 400 thousand dirhams, but she did not fulfill her obligation towards him and paid only 80 thousand dirhams of the association’s value, and refused to pay the rest of the sums due to him without any legal justification.

The defendant submitted a response memorandum to the lawsuit, in which she requested that the lawsuit be dismissed and that the plaintiff be obligated to pay the fees and expenses, noting that the plaintiff had agreed with her that he would participate in the association that she manages for an amount of 400 thousand dirhams, but that he had only given her 80 thousand dirhams and not the full amount, and that she had returned the amount to him, noting that the 400 thousand dirhams are dues from the plaintiff for rent and financial expenses between them, and are not included in the amounts that were agreed upon in the association.

The report of an accounting expert, appointed by the court, showed that there were financial transactions between the plaintiff and the defendant. It was proven at the end of the financial transactions between the two parties that the plaintiff transferred the amount to the defendant, and acquitted himself of any dues to her, indicating that the defendant runs an association in which he participated, but there are no written documents clarifying the organization of the association and the monthly installments and amounts due to each person in it.

The report stated that the plaintiff submitted, as part of the evidence, a WhatsApp message exchanged between the two parties to the lawsuit regarding the association, in which the defendant demanded the association’s amount. The defendant responded to the plaintiff’s message with a message and transferred 80,000 dirhams from her account to the plaintiff, and acknowledged that there were 320,000 dirhams of the association’s value, and that she would take it in exchange for the amounts owed to her by the plaintiff.

Before deciding on the matter, the court ruled that the plaintiff should take a supplementary oath, and he took it in the form of: “I swear by God Almighty, there is no god but Him, that I have a sum of 320 thousand dirhams owed to me by the defendant, the remaining sum of the total sums subscribed to in the association managed by the defendant, and that I did not waive it in exchange for sums owed to her, and that her debt to me is still occupied with this sum to this date, and God is witness to what I say.”

The court explained in the grounds of its ruling that it was established to the court from the expert report appointed in the case, which it was satisfied with, that the plaintiff was a member of the association managed by the defendant, and to complete the evidence in the papers, the supplementary oath was directed to the plaintiff and she took it, and thus it was established to the court that the defendant owed the plaintiff an amount of 320 thousand dirhams, and it was not proven that she was innocent of the aforementioned amount.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request to oblige the defendant to pay him 15 thousand dirhams as compensation, the court confirmed that the defendant’s error was proven, and that it resulted in material and moral damage represented by the plaintiff not benefiting from the amount and feeling psychological pain as a result of the defendant’s action, for which he deserves compensation in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams. The court obliged the defendant to pay the plaintiff 330 thousand dirhams according to the reasons stated in the case, and also obligated her to pay the expenses of the lawsuit.