A woman lured a person from the nationality of an Arab country, through the application of “Instagram”, and convinced him that she possesses wealth (which is 18 gold bars) in an African country, and she needs 50 thousand dirhams for customs clearance.

And she promised to give him eight ingots of it, if he shared with her to secure the sum.

Under the influence of the temptation of gold, he began to transfer the amount to her in installments, until it reached a total of 185 thousand dirhams, including two payments that he handed over in cash to a person in Dubai.

When he realized that he had fallen victim to fraud, he reported the incident to the police, and the person from whom he received the money was arrested. The Public Prosecution charged him with committing the misdemeanor of appropriating the money of others in a fraudulent manner.

In the police inference report and the Public Prosecution investigations, the accused admitted that he had received the money from the victim, but he denied having any relationship, near or far, with any fraud. In light of the fact that the statements of the victim and the accused were sent, the court concluded that the latter was acquitted.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the complainant stated that he had no relationship with the accused, and did not know him before the incident, pointing out that there were no previous disputes between them. He explained that he had seen an advertisement for a woman in an African country, via “Instagram”, in which she was promoting the gold trade, so he contacted her, and she told him that she had 18 gold bars and wanted to bring them to the Emirates.

He continued that she showed him a group of pictures that she claimed were of bullion, and tempted him to give him eight of them in exchange for helping her clear them at customs, so he believed them and agreed to share them.

He indicated that she asked him to transfer cash to her to finish the clearance procedures, so he transferred the amount of 6,000 dirhams in varying installments through an exchange company, then transferred the amount of 25,000 dirhams, in four installments, in her name and the names of two other people.

He continued that she asked him to pay 50,000 cash to a person in Dubai, and provided him with my phone number, so he called the owner of the number (the arrested suspect), met him, and handed him the money in his car.

He added that he transferred another amount through the exchange to the woman, who continued to drain him, and asked for 85 thousand dirhams in cash, and after he handed her over, she disappeared, and she stopped receiving his calls, so he realized that he had fallen victim to a fraud, and filed a report of the incident.

When asked by the accused in the police inference report and the prosecution’s investigations, he stated that he had no previous relationship with the complainant, and that he was arrested while he was leaving the country, pointing out that a friend of his from his country contacted him about four months ago, and asked him to meet with a person, and receive an amount of 50,000. Dirham from him, and transfer it to that friend.

The accused said that he carried out the required, and actually transferred the amount, then carried out the same process again, as he received another amount from him, and transferred it as well, stressing that he did not receive any financial compensation from this task, as he carried it out for the benefit of his friend.

After examining the case, the court confirmed in the reasons for its ruling that the papers were devoid of any evidence that would reach its conviction to the level of certainty and certainty against the accused, because the unknown woman asked the victim to hand over sums to the accused, which was not denied by the latter, but he confirmed that he had no knowledge of the crime and not has a role otherwise.

The court stated that it stands between two narratives, the first originating from the victim, and the other originating from the accused, and all of them are sent statements, according to which it is not possible to determine the main role of the accused in the crime.

She indicated that the victim handed over his money voluntarily, and no one forced him to do so, and there is no evidence of the sincerity of his conviction that the accused was part of the process of manipulating him, and then ruled his innocence.

• “The accused admitted that he had received the money from the victim, but he denied having any connection with the fraud.”