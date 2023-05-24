A woman who was circulating this Tuesday afternoon on Arabial street in Granada was practically unharmed after a pallet of sacks of construction material fell on top of her car. The images of the accident, which occurred at 5:25 p.m., show a red Smart car with the roof destroyed and covered in dust, fragments of pallets and bags of an insulating material that is used to waterproof the terraces. When witnesses approached the car, they found the woman alive and unharmed. They cut the seat belt and freed the woman who, according to official information, did not suffer any serious injuries or bruises.

The material that fell on the vehicle was being lifted by a boom truck, equipped with an articulated arm with which the load was raised up to the terrace of a five-story building, equivalent to about 20 meters. When he was about to reach his goal, being almost on the terrace, the cable broke, according to sources close to the investigation. The material, whose weight was around 1,100 kilos, according to company estimates, fell plummeting onto the vehicle.

The police are now investigating whether the company involved in the event met all the requirements to which it is bound by the regulations. The first indications suggest that this was not the case. Sources familiar with this regulation say that in this type of transfer, you can never proceed to upload the material with traffic below. It is necessary, first of all, to establish a perimeter and, in addition, to stop traffic at the time of the transfer, something that did not happen this Tuesday with the vehicle affected by the accident.

The first data from the investigation suggest that the crane company had permission to move and to cut a lane when necessary. However, the position in which the crane was parked forced the load to fly over the two lanes, something that, in principle, the permit it had did not allow. Investigators must now determine if the weight the truck-crane carried was greater than it could lift or if the cable was in poor condition.

The woman was taken to a hospital immediately. The scene of the accident quickly became a hive of security and health personnel and onlookers and witnesses. Numerous photos and videos began to circulate and, in one of them, a person can be heard commenting that “the lady has saved her life.”