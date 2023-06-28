Times of India: Indian woman with ax saved her brother and husband from three bears

A resident of the Indian city of Haveri, Karnataka, saved her husband and brother from the attack of three sloth bears, which are considered the most dangerous bears in the world. About it informs Times of India.

Gubachi attacked 45-year-old Basirsab Sawadatti and 30-year-old Razak Nalabanda while the men were working on the farm. Seeing this, 35-year-old Sabina grabbed an ax and rushed to help. The woman hit one of the bears with an ax, and the husband and brother of the Indian woman began to throw stones at the other two animals. After that, the bears retreated.

As a result of the incident, the men were injured and were hospitalized.

“I don’t know what made me do this, but now my husband and brother are out of danger,” the Indian woman emphasized.

Sloth bears are found in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Their height at the withers can reach 90 centimeters. They feed mainly on ants and termites. Over the past 20 years, thousands of people in India have suffered as a result of attacks by sloths.

