A Facebook user from Australia has revealed a win-win way to cook eggs. The Daily Mail reports.

When making scrambled eggs, Jenny uses a roaster to bake muffins and pies. “I can’t imagine any other cooking method! It takes five minutes to bake eggs with liquid yolk and seven minutes with hard ones, ”she explained. The Australian woman says that her eggs are always perfect.

The woman showed a ready-made dish of chicken eggs with liquid yolk and delighted the users of the social network. Commenters thanked Jenny for an alternative scrambled eggs recipe. One of the readers tried to use her advice and was pleased with the result.

Formerly celebrated American chef and star of the Iron Chef show, Jeffrey Zakarian revealed the secret of making perfect boiled eggs. In his opinion, eggs should be boiled for exactly 12 minutes, after which they should be transferred to cold water.