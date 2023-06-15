Blogger Lynsey Crombie advised spraying dry shampoo against bad smell in shoes

Blogger Lynsey Crombie has revealed five simple ways to get rid of bad smell in your shoes. She published the relevant information in her TikTok.

First of all, the influencer with the nickname lynsey_queenofclean, whose blog has more than 91 thousand subscribers, advised spraying dry shampoo for hair. “Shoe odor is a common problem,” she said. In addition, the user said that you can hide the unpleasant aroma with the help of a tea bag, if you place it in your shoes. In addition, the woman suggested pouring baking soda into the shoes, which, according to her, can deodorize a wardrobe item.

Another effective method, according to the netizen, is the addition of a special filler for cats. Crombie concluded by recommending putting the shoes in a bag and placing them in the freezer overnight.

The video went viral and received over 12,000 views. Subscribers appreciated the woman’s advice in the comments under the post. “I put tea bags in my boxing gloves for kids after training,” “Thanks for the recommendation, I’ll give it a try,” “I love your videos,” they wrote.

