Despite being in the eye of the storm for his worrying loss of subscribers, Netflix continues to expand its content catalog. Even so, in the new productions that arrive in May there is something for all tastes, from plots with hot intimate scenes like those of “365 days: part 2”, through explosive sequences in “Incompatibles 2”, even for those who love the Spanish projects with “The perfect family”.

“The Perfect Family” is available on Netflix. Photo: Universal Pictures

Clearly, with the constant additions, the Top 10 of the big red N is constantly moving, and there is already a new film that has positioned itself as the most popular among the most viewed movies on the service. In this case, it is not a torrid story, much less a bloody proposal, rather it is a comedy.

It is “The year of my graduation”, originally titled “Senior year”. This new bet from the streaming giant, which is part of its original library, stars the famous Australian comedian Rebel Wilson. Next, we tell you more details.

Rebel Wilson is the protagonist of “Senior year”. Photo: Netflix

What is “The Year of My Graduation” about?

“After a cheerleader (Rebel Wilson) falls off a pyramid and enters a 20-year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to go back to high school, regain her status and reclaim the crown of prom queen. that escaped him ”indicates the official synopsis.

“The year of my graduation” brings us closer to Stephanie, a popular cheerleader who wants to go back to school, after being in a coma for two decades. Now, at 37 years old, she is ready to finish her last year and do it like the queen bee that she once was.

However, not everything will be as easy as you think, because 2022 is very different from 2002. For this reason, you will receive the help of your new and old friends, to adapt to modern customs and recover your life.