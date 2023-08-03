The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – First Instance ruled that a woman must pay a car rental company an amount of 42,219 dirhams, the rental value of a car she rented for about 28 months.

The rental company filed a lawsuit against the woman to demand that she pay her an amount of 42 thousand and 219 dirhams, with a delay interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and oblige her to pay fees, expenses and attorney’s fees, noting that the defendant rented a vehicle from her at an amount of 60 dirhams per day. And she paid 10 thousand and 902 dirhams out of the total amount owed by her, amounting to 53 thousand and 121 dirhams, indicating that she unjustly refrained from paying the remaining amount.

It also refused to pay traffic and Salik fines.

A criminal file was opened against her, and a fine of 5,000 dirhams was issued, and the plaintiff supported her claim with a portfolio of documents that included photocopies of a vehicle rental contract and its translation, an account statement, a penal judgment, a “To Whom It May Concern” certificate, a letter, and a decision to “refer a dispute due to the impossibility of reconciliation.”

During the examination of the case, the attorney for the plaintiff attended, and the defendant appeared in person, and she submitted an answer memorandum, at the end of which she sought the ruling not to hear the case due to the passage of time and the passage of more than three years since the criminal judgment, and to file the similar case, and to reject the case and oblige the defendant to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The plaintiff’s representative also filed a rejoinder memorandum, at the end of which he sought to reject the defendant’s defenses for lack of legal support, and to pass judgment on the plaintiff with her requests contained in her claim sheet.

For its part, the court stated in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the Civil Transactions Law, the lease contract is “the lessor’s ownership of the lessee’s intended benefit from the leased property for a specific period in return for a known fee,” and that “the rent is due upon the fulfillment of the benefit or the ability to receive it.”

She pointed out that the case papers and documents were devoid of evidence that the defendant had paid the fare incurred on the vehicle and the value of the traffic violations, with which the indebtedness is fixed, and that does not affect the defendant’s plea of ​​not hearing the case for the passage of more than three years since the criminal judgment and the filing of the similar lawsuit. Considering that this payment was based on Articles No. (298) and (476) of the Civil Transactions Law, which do not apply to the facts of the case, given that the dispute subject of the case is commercial.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 42 thousand and 219 dirhams, with delayed interest on it at the rate of 3% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, provided that it does not exceed the principal of the debt, while obliging the defendant to pay the expenses.