Ciara Sowers, a resident of Alberta, Canada, spent four years renovating and tidying up a house she rented out. The tenant suffered from a mental illness known as hoarding or pathological hoarding. The woman took out a hundred bags of garbage from the rooms. The DailyMail reports.

Sowers bought a house a few years ago from her grandmother and moved in a tenant. However, when I got the keys back, I found out that the tenant was not carefully folding things and did not keep the house in order. According to the owner, the premises were littered with garbage, cans of urine, torn newspapers and magazines, bags with human hair and rotten food.

The bathroom was also damaged by the tenant’s actions. “When I first opened the bathroom door, I thought we had made a huge mistake. Human feces were smeared on the door of the room, and there was a milk crate with stagnant water in the bathtub, in which he apparently sat down to wash, ”complained Sowers.

Soon, the woman began to clear the rubble, as she planned to equip a house for her two daughters. The woman took out all the rubbish from the rooms and made major repairs. The house was threatened with collapse of the foundation, so the owner had to completely change the floors. She also changed the interior of all rooms, choosing gray, pink and white as the main colors. The woman noted that a decisive attitude helped her to realize her plans.

