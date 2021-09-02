The incident dates back to 5 years ago, when a British woman named Sarah Quinn was subjected to a $400 fine for stopping her car without a permit, according to the Mirror newspaper.

The 35-year-old was visiting her friend Holly’s building, and parked the car in a resident parking lot, which required a parking permit, which Holly did not find at the time.

Quinn placed a piece of paper on which she wrote the apartment number, so that those responsible for parking would be sure that she was in a resident’s apartment, even if she had not placed the “lost” parking permit.

But the apartment building authorities fined her a large amount, close to $400, for not showing her the permit.

With Quinn refusing to pay the fine, which she deemed “unfair,” the situation officials decided to try Quinn, a case that continues to date, without a ruling by either party.

Sarah told British sources: “The lease agreement with Holly states that the situation is hers, and as long as she does not obstruct anyone, she is free to use it as she pleases, and give it to visitors.”

“The case puts a lot of pressure on me mentally,” she added. “It’s scary to be threatened and suspended for so long.”

The conflict continues between Huddersfield parking authorities and visitor Sarah Quinn.