An appeals court is considering a lawsuit filed by an Arab woman requesting a divorce from her Gulf husband, and a request to change the place of residence of her children from the Emirate of Fujairah to another emirate because she does not want to live in Fujairah.

When the court asked the husband, he said that he has been working in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for many years and did not intend to transfer his children to live in Abu Dhabi due to their proximity to his family and their cousins ​​in Fujairah, indicating that he would like to raise his children in the emirate in which he grew up to acquire the customs and traditions of his family, especially that his children are related to their families And their cousins, whether at school or at home, pointing out that moving his children to Abu Dhabi will create a big gap for them and will keep them away from their friends and family, which negatively affects their dialect and culture due to the strong influence of their mother on them.

He added that he opened a complaint against his wife in Fujairah to oblige her to the house of obedience, stressing that she wanted to remove his children from his family, which participate in raising them and establish customs in them, indicating that he provides them with all their requirements and needs, and they are not missing anything.

When the court asked the wife, she said that her husband works for long periods of time in Abu Dhabi, away from children, and that he comes at the weekend or during the annual vacation, indicating that she is responsible for raising and caring for children alone during periods of absence at work.

She indicated that she preferred to live in the emirate in which the husband works, despite her request for divorce, due to the availability of all the needs of her children there, noting that their father’s desire to keep them in Fujairah to evade the responsibility of raising them.





