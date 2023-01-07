A woman in Germany has recovered a wallet after more than 40 years of losing it, including her old passport and several photos – but without any money.
And the chief pastor of the city church of Bad Durkheim in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Stefan Kunts, announced yesterday, Friday, that the wallet was found recently during work that was taking place in the attic of the church. The owner of the wallet, who now lives in Bonn, was found thanks to the documents it contained.
The woman had left the wallet in a phone booth in 1981 when she was 16 years old. Kuntz said someone must have taken the purse and hid it in the church, which was under renovation at the time.
