A woman has ‘revived’ in the mortuary of a hospital in Mallorca after being presumed dead. The patient, elderly and admitted to the Joan March hospital in Bunyola, was presumed dead this Friday, but, when she arrived at the Son Valentí funeral home in Palma, the workers discovered that I could move my fingers. An ambulance took the woman back to the health center, with a very weak pulse but still alive.

As confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Health, late this Friday the Joan March Hospital in Bunyola was notified to the Palma Funeral Company that a patient had died. The funeral home employees moved her to the health center and took the body to the Son Valentí funeral home in Palma.

When the workers were preparing the supposed corpse, they realized that the old woman was moving her fingers, so they immediately notified a medical ambulance from 061. When they arrived, the health professionals certified that the woman had a pulse and, immediately, they returned her to the hospital.

The woman has been admitted again to the palliative care health centeralthough it is in a very weak state. The family members have been informed of the situation and the error in the medical report.