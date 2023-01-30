A woman admitted she dated Matteo Messina Denaro, but never knew he was the boss of Cosa Nostra

A woman spontaneously presented herself at the Carabinieri barracks in Campobello di Mazara, telling of her relationship with Matthew Messina Money. She explained to the agents that she dated him for about a year, but that she never knew he was the Cosa Nostra boss. A version which, however, did not convince the investigators at all.

The agents of Ros have ordered a house search of the woman. But it has not yet emerged whether any important elements have been found. Just as it is not known whether the clothes found in her lair belong to her. Investigators have made it known that they are on the trail of one second womanwho would have frequented the house in vico San Vito.

Two women of about 50 years oldan entrepreneur and a trader, both connected to Matteo Messina Denaro.

Indiscretions also speak of an expensive car that would belong to one of the two and which, perhaps, could have been given to her by the boss. However the family members would have already silenced the voicesstating that it would be a purchase made by the same woman, who found herself faced with a good opportunity.

The agents would have reached the women, thanks to their own phone numberswritten on the Godfather diary.

The hypotheses are, at the moment, those of one partner of the past and of adaily loverwho frequented his hideout.

The health of Matteo Messina Denaro

Matteo Messina Money has talked to the doctors in prison and has already undergone chemotherapy. He has been described as a gentle man, with the fear of dying.

In fact, he would have asked the doctors to treat him with the best therapiessuch as those used in Israel.

I didn’t have a cultural education, but I have read hundreds of books. I am informed about the treatments, please be able to be treated with better drugs and therapies.

The same medical team would have reassured him, informing him that all the procedures that are foreseen by the international protocols.

The latest news releases speak of other false documents found by the investigators. It would seem that Andrea Bonafede was not the only alias used by the boss.