Election day has been marred by a sexist crime. As this newspaper has advanced, Maialen, a 32-year-old woman from Alava, has been found dead “with signs of violence” this Sunday noon in a room in an apartment hotel in Vitoria. Everything indicates that this young woman was murdered yesterday afternoon, Saturday. She was about fourteen weeks pregnant with twins.

In the room, “full of blood”, there was a person. He is the son of the deceased, just three years old. That is to say, the minor has spent more than twelve hours in the ranch, next to the corpse of his parent, until several ertzainas have rescued him. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., they handed him over to his grandmother and mother of the victim. It was precisely this family member who rented the room in the aparthotel for Maialen, an accredited victim of gender violence.

The main hypothesis, therefore, handled by the Ertzaintza is that it is a crime of gender violence. And the only suspect is Maialen’s former sentimental partner, with whom she had previously suffered violent episodes. This man whose whereabouts are now unknown is the father of the three-year-old witness and also of the twins Maialen was expecting. Resident of the Levantine community, he promotes himself on social networks as a successful businessman. A decade ago he also had a brief foray into music as a promoter.

was in the hotel



112 has been alerted around 2:30 p.m. on this election Sunday. Various teams from the Ertzaintza and a medicalized ambulance have traveled to the aparthotel. Nothing they could do for the victim. She had been “several hours” dead. In the room, full of blood, there was a little boy. It was the son of this woman and her ex-partner.

Sources of the investigation slip that this man, domiciled in the Valencian community, is “the only suspect” of the brutal crime. The cameras of the hotel establishment captured him last night, Saturday, when he went out into the street despite having a restraining order from Maialen. The Civil Guard and the National Police have already been alerted in case this man had left the Basque Country.

In Valencia, where Maialen lived until recently, she was classified as a victim with “extreme risk”, according to internal media from the Civil Guard, the body that handled her case. Upon her return to the Basque Country, however, the regional Police “reduced the risk category to basic”, these same sources appreciate. The reasons are unknown.

Her alleged executioner keeps her social profiles full of photos of the victim and her son in common, despite the fact that she had removed him from her profiles.