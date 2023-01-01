2023 has been one step away from starting in the worst possible way. The Ertzaintza and the Barakaldo Local Police have arrested a woman this Sunday morning for allegedly trying to end the life of her two children. Ana, her mother, would have allegedly tried to poison the little ones, Aritz and Naroa, two 9-year-old twins, just entered the year before trying to commit suicide. The intervention of the agents prevented her from achieving her goal.

The events occurred after 10 in the morning in the Primero de Mayo Group, in the Zuazo neighborhood of Baracaldés. The mother first drugged the minors and later supplied them with some type of harmful substance yet to be determined. According to the police account, after causing several cuts to her neck, and before losing consciousness, the woman phoned her ex-partner to tell him what had happened.

The call may have been providential since the father alerted the Barakaldo Municipal Police. The agents arrived in time to transfer the children and the woman to the Cruces hospital, where they were admitted with obvious symptoms of poisoning. As reported by the Department of Security, the three were stabilized yesterday afternoon and, apparently, out of danger.

The residents who live in the Primero de Mayo group in Barakaldo have not been taken by surprise by the event. The screams of the detainee to her children were common. To the point that they could be heard from the street. “She yelled at them and insulted them,” recalls Erlantz Aldana, a resident of the same block as the detainee. Concepción López, who also lives in this same portal, agreed with him. “I yelled at them for homework and the children looked scared. Especially the baby. He used to see her looking out the window and she would wave at you in a very subtle way so that her mother did not notice her, “he recalled yesterday.

In the neighborhood, the neighbors knew that the situation of the little ones was not easy at all. “They were sad. The girl was more withdrawn, ”they commented. “Their mother had them running errands. They went down to the bar for tobacco, to the supermarket. They even went to school alone from a young age”, commented a girl from the neighborhood who coincided with them at the Arteagabeitia nursery school.