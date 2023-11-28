User Reddit with the nickname ThrowRA9251 told the portal how she overheard a telephone conversation and was disappointed in her husband. A woman learned an unpleasant truth about her lover.

The author of the post revealed that she and her husband have been married for eight years. According to the user, her husband had a friend, Brian, with whom he used to often communicate. Now the friends occasionally call each other and text each other. The woman’s husband assured her that he did not want to communicate with Brian, since a lot of negativity came from him.

Last week, the heroine of the story heard that her lover was talking to someone on the phone. It seemed strange to her how her husband communicated, and so the woman decided to eavesdrop on the conversation.

“I understood [из разговора]“that Brian cheats or wants to cheat on his wife when he goes out drinking, and my husband encourages this desire,” she complained. So, for example, the husband of the heroine of the story was interested in whether Brian had accomplished what he had planned when he recently went to a bar. In addition, friends made fun of Brian’s wife for calling him too often.

The author of the post admitted that she was disappointed in her husband. “I never thought that my husband would put up with betrayal, and even talk about it so joyfully and calmly,” said the narrator. She admitted that because of what she heard, she doubted her husband’s fidelity, since he used to go to bars with Brian.

In the comments, users supported the woman and advised her to discuss what happened with her husband. Some of them expressed complete confidence that the husband himself was cheating on the heroine of the story. Others recommended telling Brian’s wife about her husband’s infidelity.

