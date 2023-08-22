A resident of the Moscow region on a hoverboard dropped a stroller with a child and outraged the Russians. The video appeared in the Lyubertsy Life ™ group of the social network “In contact with”.

In the video, a woman uncertainly rides a gyro scooter and at the same time rolls a stroller. As a result, she falls and overturns the stroller. It can be seen how passers-by rush to help her. The child’s condition has not been reported.

“It is sad when there was progress before, and now there is one continuous regression! Mom Darwin Award”, “Negative selection in all its glory”, “Instead of a head, an empty bucket”, “Lazy completely, they can’t even move their legs”, “Get 1000 lvl”, “Tin of course,” wrote netizens.

