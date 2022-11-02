Karine meets a man on the streets of New York who she apparently thought was homeless. Later she learned that it was the great American actor Richard Gere.

The story we are about to tell is unbelievable. A truly singular episode that happened not so long ago on the streets of New York. The protagonists of the story are a French tourist and a clochard who later turned out to be the movie star Richard Gere.

The woman, Karine Gombeau, he found himself strolling through the streets of the American city. He was certainly a very sensitive and selfless person. In fact, he ran into a man, who was wandering around the garbage cans and could not help but notice him.

The woman immediately imagined that that person was in that place rummaging through buckets for food and his heart softened at the very thought. For that reason she decided to go into the nearest place to buy something that the unfortunate gentleman could eat. Within minutes she returned to that place and approached the man.

Karine had a package for him and handed it to him. She was very tactful in doing it so much that she handed it to him smiling and wishing him a good day. The poor homeless he tried to speak and said something to her but she didn’t understand his language and went away smiling. Karine felt very satisfied for having given her little help for a person in difficulty.

The woman quietly finished her walk and spent her day without thinking at all about what had happened. She certainly couldn’t imagine what she would know the next day.

The lady arrived at New York she was very impressed by the large number of people who lived on the streets left to themselves. For this reason she decided to make herself useful for at least one of them. But the day after the story she learned a piece of news that left her speechless.

The mysterious homeless man to whom he had offered a pizza was the very famous Richard Gere! Obviously the reporters followed him and photographed him in the streets of the city where he was shooting for a movie. The paparazzi immortalized him while the woman offered him food and Karine saw those photos the next day in the newspapers. That way she knew what really happened that day.

The actor was there during his lunch break and had no intention of changing. So Karine, without observing him too much, she believed that he was homeless. A true and very funny story to which the great actor was not indifferent, telling of the woman as a person infinitely unselfish it’s a lot gentle.

