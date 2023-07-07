Citizen Noura Hassan Ahmed Al-Aidarous, a person of determination, achieved a new world record in assembling 200 pieces of the puzzle, recording the fastest time in assembling the puzzles, with a total of two hours and 15 minutes, to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination expressed its pride in the achievement achieved by Al-Aidarous, as one of the affiliates of the organization, pointing out that with this new global achievement that is added to the series of achievements of the organization, Noura will join the very limited global list of people of determination who were able to register in the global encyclopedia. To achieve a valuable world title.

Noura Al-Aidarous was born in 1977 naturally, but through

During the first three years of her life, her family noticed her delay in speech and growth in general, and she was diagnosed with intellectual disability, so she joined the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination in 2011. During her time in the institution, she began to like the jigsaw puzzle, and she started with nine pieces, then 12. One piece, then 20 pieces, and this unique talent and skill is classified as superior for people of determination with intellectual disabilities.

The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination confirmed that the UAE has become accustomed to achieving leadership in all fields, so bodies and institutions are racing to break records, especially since registration in the Guinness Book has many requirements, to confirm the credibility of the contestants and gain the confidence of the public worldwide.