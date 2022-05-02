A 40-year-old woman has been murdered this Monday at her home in Tarancón (Cuenca), in a new case of sexist violence, as confirmed by sources from the Civil Guard. Other sources from the Tarancón City Council have indicated that the woman is the mother of three minor children. These same sources have indicated that she is a worker of the local employment plan, and that she has been found dead early this Monday.

The Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Tierraseca, has confirmed the arrest of a man as the alleged perpetrator of the death of his partner in Tarancón (Cuenca), confirming that it is a case of gender violence. Tierraseca has indicated that the Civil Guard is investigating the details of what happened in the town of Cuenca. The person in charge of the central government in Castilla-La Mancha has condemned this new sexist crime that “has ended the life of a woman for being one ».

With the violent death of this last woman, there are thirteen women who have been murdered in a sexist crime in Spain so far this year.

016 assists all victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day and in 52 different languages.