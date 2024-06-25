The Sun: 58-year-old woman mistook flesh-eating bacteria for a cut

Louise Fawcett, 58, mistook flesh-eating bacteria for a cut and nearly died. Her story told edition of The Sun.

The woman was working in the garden when she scratched her foot on a pebble. The ankle began to swell quickly, and Fawcett soon began to feel unwell. After some time, the woman could no longer put on her shoes and went to the doctor. However, at the appointment the doctor prescribed antibiotics, which did not help.

The next morning the foot turned purple.

The ankle looked like it had a port wine stain on it. I thought it was sepsis Louise Fawcettwoman affected by flesh-eating bacteria

Fawcett went back to the hospital. There, doctors ordered a blood test, but they did not rule out that the patient could lose her leg or die. Test results showed that the woman became infected with flesh-eating bacteria and developed necrotizing fasciitis.

Symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis appear quickly. These include severe pain or loss of sensation near the wound, swelling of the skin around the affected area, high fever, headache and fatigue. Later symptoms: nausea (vomiting) and diarrhea, as well as black, purple, or gray spots and blisters on the skin

Surgeons immediately performed an operation, during which they removed the tissue affected by the bacteria. After this, the woman underwent several more operations, as she needed skin grafts from her thighs. The treatment took three weeks.

Related materials:

Earlier, infectious disease specialist Margarita Provotorova named ways to support immunity. According to her, for good health it is important to promptly treat any foci of chronic infection: caries, sinusitis, tonsillitis, pyelonephritis.