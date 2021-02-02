A resident of the American city of Boone, North Carolina, confessed to the murder of her sister’s lover, who then married their father. This is reported by the publication People.

The murder occurred in February 2019, when 32-year-old Amanda McClure and her lover, 38-year-old John Thomas McGuire, were visiting Amanda’s relatives: her older sister, 33-year-old Anna Marie Choudhary ), and father, 56-year-old Larry McClure Sr. The couple had to stay with them due to a breakdown of the car in which they were traveling to another state. While visiting, they tried to make methamphetamine on their own, but, despite the help of their father, they failed.

After a Valentine’s Day dinner with all four of them, Larry invited John to play a game and tied his legs. After that, Amanda hit her lover on the head with a bottle. She and her father announced that John was working as an FBI informant and spent the whole night trying to extort a confession from him. When nothing came of it, they tried to kill him with low-quality methamphetamine, which was made the day before, but John survived. Anna claims that after that her sister and father forced her to strangle the man.

Two weeks after the murder, Larry and Amanda traveled to a neighboring state and registered their marriage. On the same evening, they dug up the body, dismembered it and buried it again in two different places.

A few months later, Larry McClure Sr. was arrested on suspicion of committing another crime. During interrogation, he unexpectedly spoke about the murder of his daughter’s lover and told where his remains were buried. They were found in September 2019. The man was charged with first degree murder. In July 2020, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. Amanda McClure was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Anna Chaudhry pleaded guilty to second degree murder. It is expected that her further fate will be determined during the trial in February 2021.

In 2018, it was reported that a US resident was sentenced to two years in prison for marrying her own daughter. The investigation revealed that in 2010 the woman married her son, but later divorced.