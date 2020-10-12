The most common test to find out if a person is infected or not is PCR. Apparently, it is a test without any consequences, but as published Magazine JAMA Otolaryngology, one patient lost cerebrospinal fluid (from the brain) after performing this test.

Alfredo García, head of the Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) section of the Hospital Doce de Octubre in Madrid, explained in statements to the newspaper The confidential what “In this patient a series of medical circumstances that are very difficult to align have come together.”

In addition to the malpractice of the professional who performed the test, it was added that the patient was operated on for nasal polyps, with intracranial hypertension and with damaged skull base bone as a result of the intervention.

PCR before being operated

The article relates that the affected she is a 40 year old woman, that after undergoing a PCR before being operated on for a hernia, “He presented unilateral rhinorrhea, metallic taste, headache, stiff neck and photophobia.”

Thus, the tests that were carried out to determine the cause of the symptoms discovered an abnormality at the base of the skull, which was the one who was injured when doing the PCR: “Curiously, a month before, lthe woman had had a nasal swab test on the same side “, Jarret E. Walls, from the ENT department of the Iowa University Clinical Hospital, where the accident occurred.

The technique was not correct

For Dr. García, the procedure was not adequate because “CRP must target the nasopharynx and requires a horizontal path and down the nostril, and to produce the injury had to follow a path up, towards an area that was not indicated. “

Despite this, and as a mitigating factor for the health worker in charge of performing the test, “follow the wrong path in a person with normal anatomical conditions, it only hurts and decreases the effectiveness of PCR, but it does not cause greater evils “, assured García.

Insert the swab straight and slowly

To perform a good PCR, Juan Carlos Fuentes Barona, Primary Care physician, stated that “The key is to find your way and insert the swab straight and slowly, without ever using force and following the hole well the nasopharyngeal cavity is reached without any problem. “

Therefore, Walls stated that “Nasopharyngeal tests must be done correctly, according to the protocols of the United States CDC (Centers for Disease Control) to avoid unnecessary injury. “

The alternative

The alternative to PCR are rapid antigen tests, which are gradually being introduced in our country. According to specialists, they are less aggressive than PCR, but are made with a finer swab and are indicated for the first days after the onset of symptoms; afterwards, PCR remains the appropriate test to confirm the presence of the virus.