According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, her sister said that Juliana was in good health, but she suddenly collapsed when she was treated and her heart stopped within half an hour twice.

Doctors told her family that she had gone into septic shock and would remain on a ventilator in the intensive care unit for 66 days.

Juliana battled desperately with septic shock and organ failure, but doctors also discovered a bad case of pneumonia, influenza and invasive streptococcus.

After she awoke from the coma, doctors had to amputate Juliana’s legs and she will unfortunately lose most of her fingers as well.

What is septicemia?

Both terms sepsis and septicemia refer to blood infections that are usually caused by bacteria. Sepsis can affect multiple organs or the entire body.

Sepsis can also be caused by a viral or fungal infection, although bacterial infections are by far the most common cause.