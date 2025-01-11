The Police are trying to clarify the reason why they did not report the death of the 95-year-old woman, who did not show apparent signs of violence.





The National Police is investigating the discovery of the body, without apparent signs of violence, of a 95-year-old woman in her home in Valencia. The daughter of the deceased was living with his mother’s corpseat the same address in the city, for more than a month.

Police sources tell ABC that they were aware of the events this Friday around ten thirty in the morning. A relative of both women, after being warned by the neighbors of the property about the strong stench emanating from the apartment in which they lived, alerted 112.

According to the same sources and after the first investigations, it is estimated that the nonagenarian would have died last December 6 due to natural causes. Scientific Police agents went to the house, waiting for the autopsy to be performed at the Institute of Legal Medicine.

The Homicide Group has taken charge of the proceedings and has taken the woman’s statement. The investigation focuses on clarifying the reason why the daughter did not notify her mother of her death. As Las Provincias progresses, its economic problems could be behind its behavior.