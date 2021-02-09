A female lieutenant in the Royal Navy of Great Britain was convicted of creating erotic videos with her sailor boyfriend on a top-secret nuclear submarine. This is reported by The Sun.

Claire Jenkins, 29, known as Callie Taylor on the paid social network OnlyFans, filmed some nasty videos at the Clyde naval base, in particular, at the Faslane base located 40 kilometers from the Scottish city of Glasgow. It turned out that she regularly published candid shots with her lover, the lead sailor Liam Doddington, who also serves at the Clyde base.

On her profile on OnlyFans, which features candid pictures of Jenkins, she encourages people to pay her to fulfill their sexual desires. Intimate footage continues to appear on the account even after Jenkins speaks with management.

The command of the naval base is investigating. They admit the version that Jenkins and Doddington could be blackmailed by foreign agents. “The commanders can’t believe it,” says a Royal Navy source. “Perhaps there was a security threat.” It is noted that Jenkins has undergone rigorous testing before joining the service.

