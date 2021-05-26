An audio message containing insulting a (Gulf) husband led to the court on charges of insulting his wife, (Gulf), through the application of “WhatsApp”. The misdemeanor court in Ras Al Khaimah fined the husband 5000 dirhams and ordered the confiscation of the phone used in the crime.

The wife was not satisfied with the verdict, so she instituted a civil lawsuit demanding compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of being insulted, and a partial civil court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled in her favor to oblige the husband to pay her 6000 dirhams in compensation for the moral damage caused to her.

In detail, the wife filed a lawsuit demanding that her husband pay her 30,000 dirhams in compensation to redress the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of her verbal abuse via WhatsApp, including the phrase “May God curse you”, and the husband submitted a defense memorandum demanding that the case be rejected due to its lack of evidence. Legal, as his wife did not prove the damages she alleges.

He pointed out that the criminal judgment on which his wife relied did not prove the error on his side, that she was not intended to insult and did not intend to harm her because she is his wife.

The reasons for the ruling stated that the husband had previously been convicted by the misdemeanor court of insulting his wife with words that would demean her, and it was decided to fine him and confiscate the used phone. He curses you. ”

She indicated that the court established that the husband sent his wife two messages on the application of “WhatsApp” that included insulting words, and that the court considers that the moral harm that is inflicted on the wife is proven because of the insult, demeaning and prejudice that it has inflicted on her as an offense to her and her position with her husband without taking into account the marital relationship. It arose directly from the criminal act, and the court considers that the wife’s compensation for moral damage incurred by her is 6000 dirhams, the husband is obligated to pay it, the requests that are more than that in the case have been rejected, and he is obligated to pay the case’s fees and charges.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

